|
|
Theresa Petrosky, 90, a longtime resident of Taylor, passed away peacefully Monday evening at Lackawanna Health Center. She was preceded in death on Oct. 7, 2014, by her beloved husband of 65 years, Joseph J. Petrosky Sr.
Born in Dunmore on May 10, 1929, and daughter of the late Frank and Florence (Walus) Szramowski, Theresa was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Upon raising her family, she left her mark as a well-known local waitress, serving the patrons of both Preno's Restaurant and the former Brutico's Restaurant for many years. She also worked as a private duty nurse's aide, before her retirement.
A faithful Roman Catholic, Theresa was a devoted member of the former St. Michael's Church in Old Forge, before its closure, where for decades she volunteered at all church functions and loved decorating for every holiday. She was a current member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish.
She always treasured the friendship she developed with former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton through Hillary's appreciation of Theresa caring for Hillary's father's grave at Washburn Street Cemetery. That friendship led Theresa to President Bill Clinton's second presidential inauguration as well as his presidential inaugural ball. Theresa enjoyed baking and cooking, but above all else she enjoyed being with her family, the focal point of her life. The first one to decorate for the holidays and the first one to plan a holiday celebration, now her spirit will long live on through generations of her family carrying on those same traditions. Larger than life, Theresa will never be forgotten.
Surviving are three children, Joseph J. Petrosky Jr., and wife, MaryClare, Moosic; Cynthia Kurowski and husband, David, Gouldsboro; and Bernadine Bader and husband, Charles, Pawley's Island, S.C.; five grandchildren, Kimberly Love and husband, Craig, New York City; attorney Jillian Golden and husband, attorney Kevin, Philadelphia; Gregory Petrosky, Philadelphia; Christopher Kurowski and wife, Sarah, Red Lion; and Allison Ickes and husband, Cody, New Cumberland; four great-grandchildren, Cole and Tess Golden and Aiden and Mason Kurowski; siblings, Edward Shermanski and Florence Portorti; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Loretta Rook, Old Forge.
Siblings, Joseph, John, Richard, Walter, Frank and Vincent Shermanski; Eleanore Benvenuto, Eva Sullivan and Mildred Cicero, also preceded her in death.
Her family wishes to acknowledge and thank the entire staff of Lackawanna Health Care Center for their care and compassion throughout Theresa's stay.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P., pastor. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019