Theresa R. D'Arienzo, 94, of Dunmore, died Tuesday morning at the Dunmore Health Care Center. She was the widow of Vincent J. D'Arienzo, who died Dec. 8. They had celebrated 61 years of marriage on April 19.
Born in Eynon, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Grace Piccone Asaro. Theresa was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish and, before retirement, was employed at National Pretzel.
She loved cooking for her family and friends. She dedicated her life to her husband and raising their family. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Bittenbender and her husband, David, Inverness, Fla.; and Denise D'Arienzo, Dunmore; a grandson, Shea Bittenbender, St. Charles, Mo.; a granddaughter, Jade Bittenbender, Inverness; two sisters, Eleanor DeBiase and her husband, Joseph; and Sue Daidone, all of Clifton, N.J.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marie Georgiew, who died on Jan. 6; and three brothers, Fred, Thomas and Frank Asaro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entombment will follow the Mass in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To send the family a condolence, visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020