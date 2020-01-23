Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa D'Arienzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa R. D'Arienzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa R. D'Arienzo Obituary
Theresa R. D'Arienzo, 94, of Dunmore, died Tuesday morning at the Dunmore Health Care Center. She was the widow of Vincent J. D'Arienzo, who died Dec. 8. They had celebrated 61 years of marriage on April 19.

Born in Eynon, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Grace Piccone Asaro. Theresa was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish and, before retirement, was employed at National Pretzel.

She loved cooking for her family and friends. She dedicated her life to her husband and raising their family. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Bittenbender and her husband, David, Inverness, Fla.; and Denise D'Arienzo, Dunmore; a grandson, Shea Bittenbender, St. Charles, Mo.; a granddaughter, Jade Bittenbender, Inverness; two sisters, Eleanor DeBiase and her husband, Joseph; and Sue Daidone, all of Clifton, N.J.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marie Georgiew, who died on Jan. 6; and three brothers, Fred, Thomas and Frank Asaro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entombment will follow the Mass in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To send the family a condolence, visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -