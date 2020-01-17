|
Theresa R. Guida, 86, of Peckville, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 14, 2020. Her husband was Thomas M. Guida. He passed away on Aug. 10, 2019. The couple would have been married for 69 years on Jan. 6, 2020.
Born on May 16, 1933, in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleana Werner Dombrosky of Peckville. She was employed for most of her life in the garment industry.
She was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allied Hospice for all their help, compassion and care, especially nurses, Dan, Lois, Ann and Mary; aides, Penny, Denise and Mikayla; social workers, Joyce, Megan and Sandy; and all the volunteers who were there for us.
Surviving are a daughter, Mary T. Guida Santarelli, with whom she resided; granddaughters, Karla Ruspi, Elmhurst; and Teressa Ruspi, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Antonio, Rocco and Alexa Farina, Elmhurst; and Alex, DeAnna and Savannah, Georgia; a sister, Mary Novajosky, Peckville; brother-in-law, Mike Guida and wife, Jean, Florida; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Louis T. Ruspi Jr.; a brother, Joseph Dombrosky Jr.; brother-in-law, Steven Novajosky Sr.; niece, Beverly McMorran; and sister-in law, Ann Guida Petrosky.
There will be no calling hours as per the wishes of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 17, 2020