Theresa R. Moran, 74, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at home after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband, John M. Moran. They were married on Nov. 16, 1968.

Born Aug. 19, 1946, in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Tessie Zurdosky Krisiak.

Theresa attended parochial grade school at the Sacred Heart School in Jermyn, and was a graduate of Lakeland High School. She had been employed by Casket Shells Inc. and then worked for RCA in Dunmore for many years.

Theresa was the matriarch of her family and shared a bond with her husband and four girls that most would envy. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. If she wasn't handing out gifts, she was spending time laughing and exchanging stories. She was even known to pull an ear when they would misbehave.

Theresa enjoyed bowling back in the day with her sister, Mary Ann, sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Louise, and best friend, Carol. She was very crafty, having enjoyed scrapbooking, but her true talent was crocheting. She was not much of a singer, but tried anyway.

Theresa's kitchen table is where everyone gathered. Her door was always open for nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was always available to babysit for anyone in the family. Her giving nature, her open door, and her company and conversations will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

The family would like to thank Theresa's nurses, Cheryl and Kathy, and Sharon Savakinas, PA-C, for their kind and compassionate care to Theresa. Special thanks to Theresa's hairdresser, Lori Vadella, for always coming to the home to take care of her hair.

She is survived by four daughters, Kim Piraino and husband, Luigi, of Greenfield Twp.; Joan Ewins and husband, Charles, of Union Dale; Sheryl Moran of Carbondale; and Erin Gigliotti and husband, Marco, of Carbondale; nine grandchildren, Kaylee Beckage, Rocco Dennis, Adelina, Rosina and Antonia Piraino, Charles and Lily Ewins, and Lila and John Gigliotti; a brother, Stanley Krisiak and wife, Andrea, of Clarks Summit; a brother-in-law, Ray Cobb, of Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her beloved infant daughter, Rose Theresa, and a sister, Mary Ann Cobb.

A graveside service for family will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

Arrangements by Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.

