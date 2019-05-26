Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Romanski. View Sign Service Information James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc 143 Gravity Road Lake Ariel , PA 18436 (570)-698-5811 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Romanski, Hamlin, died late Thursday in St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home after an illness. She was the widow of Stanley Romanski, who died in 2015. The couple had been married for 63 years.



Born in Olyphant, the daughter of the late Frank and Theresa Loch, she attended Catholic school and graduated from Olyphant High School. After graduation, she went on to business school. She was a member of the St. Thomas More-St. Mary's Parish Community, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. After raising her family, Theresa went to work at Cove Haven Resort for over 20 years.



Surviving are children, Susan Rooney and husband, William, Lake Ariel; Carol Romanski Fisher and husband, Wilson, Clearfield; Stanley Romanski and wife, Susan, Moscow; Lorraine Cowley, Sterling; Robert Romanski, Hamlin; and Leonard Romanski and wife, Elizabeth, Clarks Summit; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Leonard, Francis, Andrew and George.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.



Friends may call Thursday from 10:30 until the time of Mass.



Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.





