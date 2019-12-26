|
|
Theresa Rose Shipshinski, 89, of Browndale, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart. She and her husband, Edward Shipshinski, celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.
Born in Forest City, daughter of the late Paul and Theresa Pavlacka Steiner, she was a member of St. Michael's Church, later joined as Ascension Parish, Forest City. During her membership at St. Michael's Church, she and her longtime friend, Madeline, spent the Christmas seasons decorating the church and adorning the altar with a beautiful display of trees, lights and flowers. Her commitment to God and her church was a tradition passed down from her mother and aunts. She was a 1949 graduate of Forest City Regional High School, and she continued to serve as an active member of her class reunion committee. Theresa was employed as a seamstress at Helen Kolenda and Vince Scarpetta's dress factory, and later assisted her husband with his business. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and nana; her family was truly her pride and joy.
During the summer, she could be found outside planting and tending to her flower gardens, which were always admired by neighbors and passers-by. She also took exceptional care of her sons', parents' and family members' gravesites. Her green thumb and love of flowers will never be forgotten by those who knew her best. Over the years, she developed a lifelong friendship with Eileen at Blueberry Hill Farm Greenhouses. Her love of nature continued throughout her life as she always made sure the bird feeders which hung outside her windows were always filled, even while she was a resident at Wayne Woodlands Manor. There is nothing she enjoyed more than a visit from a cardinal. She was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and could be heard cheering in front of the TV during the games.
Theresa's family would like to thank Dr. David Tomazic, D.O., and all of the nurses and staff, especially Beverly, at Wayne Woodlands Manor who took great care of her until the very end.
Also surviving are three daughters, Carolyn Olejnick, Stillwater; Patricia Tallo, Mayfield; Deborah Matala, Greenfield Twp.; five grandchildren, Kevin, Dan, Renee, Jessica and Kristopher; five great-grandchildren, Rocco, Kathryn, Dana, Emma Lee and Olivia; a sister, Rosemarie Chesnick, Binghamton, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, David and Richard Shipshinski; and a brother, Bernard Vincent Steiner.
The funeral will be Saturday, Dec. 28, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City.
Friends may call at the church from 9 until Mass time. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association in honor of her son, Richard.
For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019