Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home
2908 Birney Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 344-5633
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
Davis Street
View Map
Theresa Sullivan Hartman

Theresa Sullivan Hartman Obituary

Theresa Sullivan Hartman of Scranton passed away at home on her 88th birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert N. Sullivan and James R. Hartman.

Daughter of the late Robert and Margaret McLaughline Ferguson, she graduated from South Catholic High School in 1951 and was a member of Divine Mercy Parish. Theresa was a telephone operator at Bell of Pennsylvania and a member of the Pioneers Club.

Surviving are her children, Kevin Sullivan and wife, Barbara, Florida; Colleen Sullivan Lynch and husband, Tom, Florida; James Hartman and wife, Colleen, Moosic; Patrick Hartman and wife, Anne, Scranton; and Thomas Hartman and wife, Desiree, Mayfield; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who adored her.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Todd Hartman; and siblings, Peggy Donahue, Bridget Ferguson, Ann Dean, James, Robert, Patrick and Joseph Ferguson, Marie Gallagher and Joan Golden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, Davis Street, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Private entombment at Cathedral Cemetery after the Mass for immediate family only. Friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton, and are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org) or (stjude.org).


