Theresa Wasko (Terri) Evans

Theresa Wasko (Terri) Evans Obituary
Theresa (Terri) Wasko Evans, Clarks Green, died Saturday evening at her home. She was the widow of Paul Evans, who died March 30, 2018.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Irene Wosko. Before her retirement, she was employed with Thomson Electronics (RCA) in Dunmore for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green.

Surviving are two daughters, Jacquelyn Evans-Shields, Tucson, Ariz.; and Marilyn Evans, Scranton; a grandson, Steven Shields; brothers, Charles, Joseph and Thomas; and sisters, Irene, Barbara and Peggy.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Walter.

A memorial Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , .

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 30, 2019
