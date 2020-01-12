|
Theresa Wormuth, 100, Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Carbondale, died Friday, Jan. 3, in Florida just two weeks shy of her 101st birthday.
Born in Carbondale, where she lived most of her life, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Frances Bonacci Molinaro.
Prior to her retirement, she worked at St. Joseph's Hospital and as a seamstress at various dress factories. She was a longstanding member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She was an avid bingo player and loved playing with family and friends.
Surviving are sons, James Fanton Wormuth, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and Frank Wormuth, Key West, Fla.; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fanton Wormuth; and her son, Ronald Victor Wormuth.
A blessing service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Interment to follow.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020