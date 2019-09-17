Home

Thomas A. Capobianco, Scranton, died Saturday morning in the Allied Services Hospice Care Center after an illness.

Born in 1950 in Roslyn, New York, he was the son of the late Albert and Madeline Bruschini Capobianco and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he earned a bachelor's degree in hotel restaurant management. Tom was the beverage manager at the Country Club of Scranton.

Surviving are daughter, Tess Capobianco, and son, Thomas J. "TJ" Capobianco, both of Scranton; his former wife, Priscilla Capobianco of Dunmore; and a sister, Kathy Zander of Locust Valley, New York.

A celebration of life will be held at future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 17, 2019
