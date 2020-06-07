|
Scranton native Thomas Gallagher, whose joyous personality, kindhearted nature, and selfless devotion made him the heart and soul of his family, died Thursday - surrounded by those who loved him - at Geisinger Community Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest a few days prior. He was 73 years old.
Tom was born on May 20, 1947, in Scranton, the son of Austin and Pauline Gallagher, the youngest of three children. A parishioner of Nativity Catholic Church, Tom graduated from South Scranton Central Catholic High School in 1966. Drafted in 1967 during the Vietnam War, Tom completed basic training and served briefly in the United States Army before being medically discharged. He worked for the County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS), serving the county for many years as a bus driver and later as a chairman of the COLTS board. Tom served for nearly two decades as the director of transportation for the Scranton School District, from which he retired in 2008.
A devout Catholic, known for his love of God, family, country, his Irish heritage, Notre Dame, the New York Giants and the Dodgers (both Brooklyn and Los Angeles), Tom was an integral part of the community. Tom was a member of the Executive Committee of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and served for many years as the president and executive director of the Scranton St. Patrick's Day parade. He was a founding member of the annual Scranton School District Charitable Golf Tournament, a committee member of the annual Bob McGoff Memorial 5K Race and a lifelong Red Barons season ticket holder. One of Tom's favorite pastimes in life was lunch with his coworkers and friends whom he treasured. A lifelong bachelor and godfather to many, Tom's impact upon young people as a positive role model was immeasurable.
An avid golfer, the only place Tom preferred to be other than on the greens was in the company of those he loved. Actively involved in all facets of his nephew's - and his great-nieces' and great-nephews' - lives, Tom was a constant presence for his family throughout several decades of Little League games, swim meets, baptisms, First Holy Communions, Confirmations, high school and college athletic events, graduations, weddings and family gatherings.
Tom will always be remembered for his warm magnetic personality, his booming laugh, his zest for life, and his devotion to his family who loved and adored him.
He is survived by his brother, John Gallagher; his three adult nephews, John Paul; Billy and his wife, Vanessa, and their two sons, Wade and Dean; and Tommy and his wife, Kristin, and their three children, Claire, Ronan and Sloane; numerous godchildren, extended family and dear friends.
The funeral will be conducted on Thursday, June 11, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Tom will be buried at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Scranton. A wake is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Social distancing guidelines are in effect for all gatherings and masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 and the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
