Thomas A. Howells, 84, of the Greenwood section of Moosic, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday at Moses Taylor Hospital. He is survived by his devoted wife, the former Audrey J. Terlecki Howells, and together they have celebrated 21 years of marriage.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late David Elmer and Bertha Osmolia Howell and attended Taylor schools. For many years, Tom worked for Jaunty Textile, Scranton. He was a member of the Full Gospel Chapel, Avoca. When Tom married Audrey, her family became his family and he cherished every moment he spent with them. Tom was a collector of many things, including scrap metal.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by Edmund "Buddy" Miller and wife, Diane, Moosic; Judy Marquez and husband, Ken, Costa Mesa, California; and Beth Stewart and husband, Vince, Lithia, Florida; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dora DiGregorio, Sally Kurtz and Betty Eisenhart; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alberta; and several brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. In honor of Tom's life, a future memorial service will be held at the Full Gospel Chapel, 1113 Main St., Avoca. Because of Tom's love for His Savior, memorial contributions may be made to his church in his honor.
Arrangements by the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020