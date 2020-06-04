|
Thomas A. "Labo" Laboranti, 29, of Scranton, died Friday at home.
Born in Scranton, son of Thomas Laboranti and the late Mary Katherine Falk Laboranti, he was a graduate of Scranton High School and attended Bloomsburg University. "Labo," as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was a United States Army veteran who served in the Iraqi War. He also worked side by side with his father, a bricklayer, for much of his life. He was a self-proclaimed foodie with pizza and pasta at the top of his list. His nephew, Quinn, was his successful wingman and his heart. Labo was larger than life both, literally and in his character. Whether someone he cared for needed an ear, a laugh or a meal, he was the go to. Gone too soon, he will be deeply missed forever. "One Love."
Also surviving are three sisters, Victoria, Bonnie and Chrissy Laboranti; and best friends, Jason Laboranti, Shane Glacken and Fabby Desir.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; and paternal grandfather, John Laboranti.
A service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Moscow Cemetery. Arrangement by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020