Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Thomas A. Makosky Obituary
Thomas A. Makosky, 66, of Mayfield, died Wednesday at Hershey Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19. He and his loving wife, Paula Kernan Makosky, would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day, 2021.

Born in Carbondale, son of the late Leo and Antoinette Jacobina Makosky, Tom was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Benjamin Frank­lin High School, Carbondale, class of 1972. Tom was the co-owner and operator of Tom's Floor Shop, Childs, along with his business partner and cousin Ron Jacobino. "Mona," as he was affectionately called by many, was a fiercely loyal friend. He had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed joking with those who came into his shop. He had a great love of cars, but his greatest joy in life was his granddaughter, Autumn.

Also surviving are his children, Leo Makosky, Rochester, N.Y.; Stephanie Makosky Veto and husband, Matthew, Bethlehem, and their daughter, Autumn; Amy Plimpton, Orange Park, Fla., and her children, Kylie, Alexis and Tyler; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to current public health policy, a Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Tom's life will be held at a date to be announced. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020
