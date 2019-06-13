Home

Thomas A. Taramelli

Thomas A. Taramelli Obituary
Thomas A. Taramelli Sr., a resident of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, formerly of Jessup, died Sunday.

Born in Jessup, son of the late Alfred D. and Anna Babitz Taramelli, he proudly served in the United States Army. Before retirement, he worked as a truck driver.

Surviving are sons, Thomas and wife, Joann, Dickson City; and Timothy, North Carolina; daughter, Maria Taramelli, Harrisburg; grandchildren; sisters, Pauline Dippel and Barbara Clementson; a brother, Bobby Taramelli; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Alfred "Butch" Taramelli; and a sister, Mary Ann Kordish.

Graveside services and military honors will be private in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2019
