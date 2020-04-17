|
|
Thomas Adrian "Lefty" Prokarym died unexpectedly in the Geisinger Community Medical Center on April 10, 2020, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, at the age of 82, due to complications resulting from COVID-19.
Thomas was born on Dec. 19, 1937, in Throop, Pennsylvania, to Frank and Mary Yurgovsky Prokarym. He graduated from Throop High School in 1956. Following high school, Thomas entered the United States Navy and served from July 1956 to September 1961. After his time in the service, Thomas initially worked for a local shoe company in Dickson City, followed by some time working at Consolidated Molding, until finally ending up at Lackawanna State Park where he worked as a water treatment technician.
Thomas was an avid hunter, gardener and hiker and would often be seen working in his backyard or walking around the neighborhood. He was a witty individual who loved the outdoors and who was passionate about wildlife and the environment. Thomas also had a passion for model toy building and took pride in the models he built. It was a joy of his to have his family over every Christmas to see his Christmas village display, which consisted of models he had carefully assembled and multiple model trains. He loved seeing his nieces and nephews light up as they watched the trains wind around the tree and through the buildings in the village. He was an active and dedicated member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, formerly St. John's Church, in Throop, Pennsylvania, and often volunteered as security at the local Mid Valley High School football games. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Volunteer Hose Company of Throop.
The family would like to thank the Geisinger Community Medical Center staff for their care and compassion.
Thomas is survived by his brother, Thomas Sherwood and wife, Geraldine, of Moscow, Pennsylvania; and his brother-in-law, Burton Gerber, of Washington, D.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Prokarym; his brother, Francis Prokarym; and his sister, Rosalie Prokarym Gerber.
Due to the circumstances surrounding our community, and keeping everyone's health in mind, the funeral arrangements will be private under the care of John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Please send online condolences to [email protected]
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020