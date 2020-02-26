|
|
Thomas Andrew Craven, 77, of Scranton, died Thursday at Mid Valley Manor, Peckville.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Andrew and Blanche Nieder Craven, he was educated in the Scranton public school system. He enjoyed a long career as a maintenance custodian in the Scranton School District, working in several of the schools where he was once a student. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and the camaraderie of his fellow Tauras Club members.
He is survived by a son, Thomas Craven Jr., and wife, Lori, Scranton; a daughter, Linda Craven, Mayfield; a sister, Mary Lou Montana, Dunmore; five grandchildren, Amber Craven and fiancé, Casey Patchoski; Miranda, Andrew and Devon Craven, and John Morgan; five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Eiley, Tyler, Logan and Kayden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Christine Victoria Klapatch; a grandchild, Breanna Craven; a beloved friend, Sharon Pidich; and a brother-in-law, Tony Montana.
The funeral will be conducted on Monday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Relatives and friends may call at the church for the hour preceding services, beginning at 10. Interment private, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2020