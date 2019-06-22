Thomas Arthur Rink, 88, Glenburn, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Allied Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. He was predeceased by parents; his wife, Margaret (Peggy) Cavanaugh Rink; and sister, Jane Rink Owens.



Born in Scranton, son of Ludwig and Rachel Jones Rink, he graduated from Scranton Central High and Dickinson College, where he received a B.S. in chemistry and was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. Soon thereafter, Tom joined his father in the family business, Frichtel and Rink Opticians, formerly in the Medical Arts Building, in Scranton.



A lifelong Giants fan, Tom held season tickets for many years. Go Giants! An avid golfer, he enjoyed partnering with friend, Bill Plantholt, playing many a Glenburn Opens, Canoe Club tournaments and the Scranton Country Club, where he made a hole-in-one on hole five in July 1978.



Tom was a Gravely tractor enthusiast and a member of the Gravely Tractor Club, and enjoyed refurbishing tractors and parts. With his stone mason skills, he built three beautiful, fieldstone fireplaces, enjoyed by his family and friends. He loved being the handyman and would research the best way to conquer any job.



At the end of his week, Tom would enjoy a pint of Guinness and, perhaps, a Sambuca at McGrath's Pub. There, he would announce leaving for home, two rights and a left to get home, and call T.J. (friend). He even custom-made his front truck plate to read the same.



Tom leaves behind his beloved family, Mark, Donna, Brenda, Charles, Tom, Catherine, Susan and Eric; his nieces, Jane and Chris Owens; and grandchildren, Matthew and Christina Sinibald; Ken Rink and Allison Stroyan.



A special thank you to all the staff who cared for Tom during his stay at Allied Services Skilled Nursing, especially 3 South and 3 North. A special thank you to Helen Locker, L.P.N.



All donations may be sent to Allied Skilled Nursing Center.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., St. Ann's Street, Scranton.

