Thomas Benjamin Cometa, 82, of Scranton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday afternoon at the Jewish Home in Scranton.
Born in Pittston on July 8, 1937, he was the youngest of four children born to the late Thomas and Catherine Cometa. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Boos and brothers, Calogero (Sonny) and Angelo.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Josephine (Babe) of 61 years, and four children, Cindy Hoban and husband, Frank, of Dunmore; Cathy Conway and husband, David, of Scranton; Anne Bray and husband, Donald, of Mount Cobb; and Thomas J. Cometa and wife, Wendy, of West Chester, Pa.
Blessed with nine grandchildren, David Conway and fiancé, Alicia Slivinski; Colin Conway; Christina Smolley and husband, Stephen; Frank Hoban and husband, Arvin Alvia; Matthew Hoban; Amanda and Gianna Bray; and Julia and Merek Cometa.
Tom was a longtime resident of the Scranton community and was employed by The Scranton Times for 40 years. A devout Catholic, Tom was a member of St. Clare/St. Paul Parish. Best known for his huge, hospitable personality, great smile and love of life. Tom had many hobbies, interests and passions during his lifetime. His greatest love being his wife and family. He enjoyed Yankees baseball, running, cooking, dancing and entertaining family and friends. Tom loved vacationing at the Jersey Shore and the Florida Gulf Coast.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Jewish Home for their extraordinary and compassionate care. They would also like to give heartfelt thanks to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their ministration and kindness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tom to the Jewish Home of Eastern PA, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019