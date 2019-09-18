|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Thomas Benjamin Cometa, 82, of Scranton, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday afternoon at the Jewish Home in Scranton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment Cathedral Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tom to the Jewish Home of Eastern PA, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019