Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clare Church
2301 N. Washington Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cometa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Benjamin Cometa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Benjamin Cometa Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Thomas Benjamin Cometa, 82, of Scranton, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday afternoon at the Jewish Home in Scranton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment Cathedral Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tom to the Jewish Home of Eastern PA, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now