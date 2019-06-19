Thomas Bowman Johnson, 75, of Peckville, died Sunday evening at the Lackawanna Health Care Center, Sturges, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Valerie Smith.



Born Sept. 29, 1943, in Paterson, N.J., son of the late John A. and Dorothy Jean Williams Johnson, he attended Blakely High School, and after high school enlisted in the United States 109th Army Reserve, where he served for five years. Thomas was a founding member of Johnson's Towing Co. with his father, brother and sister where he worked until he fell ill. Tom's favorite passion was going to truck auctions and buying and restoring big rigs. Thomas took great pride in his rigs and wreckers.



Surviving are a son, Thomas Scott Johnson, Peckville; a daughter, Vanessa Ragan and fiancé, Robert Kurilla, Jessup; grandsons, Thomas J. Johnson and David Ragan; a brother, Ralph Johnson and wife, Janet, Dickson City; a sister, Kathy Lee Siwinski and husband, Steven, Dickson City; and nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with services by Pastor Ginger Daubenhauser. Interment with military honors will be at Union Cemetery, Peckville.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations are made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, Montrose, Pa.



To leave an online condolence, visits the funeral home website.





