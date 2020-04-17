|
Thomas C. Fawzon, 68, of Archbald, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Regional Hospital of Scranton, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, the former Linda Botelho.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Peter Sr. and Helen Sedorovitz Fawzon, and he was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a 1970 graduate of Mid Valley High School and he attended Johnson Technical Institute. He served with the United States Navy. He was a life member of Chapter 11, Dickson City, and he golfed with the golf league.
Tom was a kind, gentle and warmhearted man, with a strong faith and belief in God. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His quirky sense of humor, telling silly jokes and yelling, "Everybody in Grampy's room" is what they will miss the most.
There, he would teach life lessons about money, give words of wisdom and they would pray together. His grandchildren were his light and he was their biggest fan. He enjoyed playing board games, such as Hero's Quest, and playing cards. He was a fan of all sports, an avid baseball card and coin collector and, prior to being ill, loved golfing and being a caddy on the course. His smile and laugh were contagious, his love for certain shows, like "Dallas" and "Ben Hur," was uncanny, but the love for his wife, whom he met as a young sailorman, will be "Unforgettable." He will be missed by all.
His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Regional Hospital of Scranton for the wonderful care he received. A special thank you to Dr. Peter Cognetti, Dr. Roger Getts and Dr. Samir Pancholy and their associates, Sandy Waering of Open Systems, and Rae Mattio, Kara Gale and Megan Terpak of Care Givers of America for their unwavering care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, Tom was a member of the and charitable contributions can be made to them.
Surviving are two sons, William W. Bennett IV and wife, Heather, North Kingstown, R.I., and Donny J. Bennett and wife, Rebecca, Blakely; five grandchildren, Isabella, William V, Allison, Casey and Erik Bennett.; a sister, Gloria Osborne, Dickson City; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Fawzon Jr.; and a grandson, Logan Michael Bennett.
Considering current circumstances, services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held later along with entombment and military services. Entombment will take place at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Dickson City. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020