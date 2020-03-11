|
|
Thomas C. Kenney, resident of Clarks Green but native son of Scranton, passed away March 9, after fighting the only battle he ever lost.
Born in Baltimore, Md., on July 3, 1942, he was the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (Griffiths) Kenney. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Jack, whose early passing weighed on Tom more heavily than anyone knew.
A 1960 graduate of Scranton Central High School, Tom was a standout in both football and baseball. With a football scholarship, he went on to the University of Scranton, where he studied history with intentions of becoming a teacher. When the football program was terminated, Tom's scholarship was lost and he joined the United States Army. He achieved status of expert rifleman (Rifle M-14) and was offered the opportunity to train for service as guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, though he respectfully declined. He went on to serve at the DMZ in Korea and was then stationed in Germany. There he earned the Army of Occupation Medal for his service in Berlin and, more importantly, met and married his wife of 55 years, Baerbel (known to all as Barbara). Her presence in his life made him a better person.
Back in the states, Tom graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, worked on the railroad, at Chamberlain, as a cabbie, as a bouncer, as "the muscle" on the surveying crew of Harold Rist, and finally in security at Clarks Summit State Hospital. Some may be defined by the jobs they have done - Tom was not. His wife would like you to know what defined him: Tom always took care of his family, he was the best Dad he knew how to be, he never turned from a fight he found worthy (or any other fight for that matter), he loved dogs, he loved to work in his yard, he loved Christmas and decorating for it, he was gruff on the outside but loving and generous on the inside, he taught his daughters the importance of being independent and strong, if he loved you he would die for you, and he became the very best version of himself when his wife needed him most. We all pray that God remember the good stuff and let the rest go.
Grandsons Christian and Brendan will never forget Papa's wisecracks and funny stories, shooting hoops and tossing the football around, his knowledge of all things history, sports and tying of ties, and most importantly his willingness to give to them all he had to offer.
Tom Kenney was not everyone's cup of tea, but that is OK - he never wanted to be. To the people he loved, he was the world - that is what matters in this life. Our dear Dad, go and rest now - Johnny Cash is waiting for you.
Tom leaves behind his wife, Baerbel; daughter, Jacqueline Kenney; daughter, Nicole Cetta and husband, Bobby; grandsons, Christian and Brendan Orlando; brother, David and wife, Lynn; brother, Robert and wife, Becky; sister-in-law, Janet Kenney; and nieces, Kristen, Erin and Samantha. In addition, the kindness and help of Keith Orlando has always been greatly appreciated.
Friends may visit and share stories Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to bring a donation to be given in Tom's name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020