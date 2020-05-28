Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. O'Boyle III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. O'Boyle III Obituary
Thomas C. O'Boyle III, 44, of Scranton, died Monday at Mountain View Care Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Michell George, in 2019.

Born in Scranton, son of Thomas C. O'Boyle Jr. and the late Bernice Bender, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Before his disability, Thomas was employed by the Moosic Borough.

Also surviving are his nana, Janice Harty, Scranton; and sisters, Susan Venturi, Scranton; and Breanna O'Boyle, Albany, N.Y.

He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas O'Boyle Sr. and Janet Davies.

Arrangements provided by Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave. in West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

To offer the family an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -