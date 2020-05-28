|
Thomas C. O'Boyle III, 44, of Scranton, died Monday at Mountain View Care Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Michell George, in 2019.
Born in Scranton, son of Thomas C. O'Boyle Jr. and the late Bernice Bender, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Before his disability, Thomas was employed by the Moosic Borough.
Also surviving are his nana, Janice Harty, Scranton; and sisters, Susan Venturi, Scranton; and Breanna O'Boyle, Albany, N.Y.
He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas O'Boyle Sr. and Janet Davies.
