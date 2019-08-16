|
Thomas "Meatball" Cerra Jr., 72, of Carbondale entered into eternal rest Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, after a lengthy battle with multiple medical problems.
Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Thomas and Josephine Ross Cerra. He is survived by his wife, Jean Carito Cerra - they would have celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in September; two daughters, Josefa Dombrosky and husband, Jeremy; Jennifer Demchak and husband, Jonathan; the light of his life, his grandson, Grayson Thomas Demchak; his stepgrandaughters, Sarah and Nadia Demchak; nieces, Ann Marie Bilotta, Carla Curtis; Mary Ellen Carachilo and husband, Joe; his brothers-in-law, Tony Carito and wife, Kathy; and Frank Carito and wife, Joann; nephews and nieces, Anthony Carito and wife, Tara; Alessandra Striefsky and husband, Colin; Frank Carito and wife, Maura; Trina Collins and husband, Justin; Kevin and Shawn Carito; great-nephews, great-nieces and many cousins.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters and their husbands, Marie Bilotta and husband, Carlo; and Rosella Scalzo and husband, Tom.
He was a 1964 graduate of Carbondale Benjamin Franklin High School. He retired from the D&H Railroad as a crane operator. Tom taught many children in Carbondale how to swim as an instructor at the Carbondale YMCA, something he was very proud of. Prior to his latest illness, he worked at CFM Beer Express in Simpson, where he kept everyone laughing. Tom was an avid hunter and traveled across the country to hunt big game with his closest friends. He was a former member of the Carbondale Area School Board, where he served as treasurer and served as its representative on the NEIU 19 Board. He was a very proud member of the Carbondale Chapter of UNICO.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tamart Bekele and Theresa Micknick, PA-C; Dr. Fateh and Matthew Maida PA-C; Dr. Darren Tachman and Dr. Christopher Peters for their tireless care of Tom during his ongoing illnesses; the staff of Bayada Home Health and Hospice.
The funeral will be Saturday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows, Finch Hill.
Friends may call today from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 16, 2019