Thomas Robert "Bob" Connor, 81, of Forest City, died Saturday morning at home. His wife is the former Kathryn Kost, Forest City.
Born Aug. 7, 1938, in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Antoinette Kutch and Gerald Arnold. Bob was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Before retirement, he worked for Kost Tire and later Jerry's Sports Center. He loved the outdoors and sports, and his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Also surviving are two sons, attorney Gerald A. Connor and wife, Michele, South Abington Twp.; and Robert Connor, Ph.D., and wife, Kim, Indiana; three grandchildren, Sarah, Gerald R. and Mara; two sisters-in-law, Helene Petrus and husband, Francis, Langhorne; and Mary Aubel, Florida; nieces and nephews.
Cremation is through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Services are private.
Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2020