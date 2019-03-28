Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas D. Keeler. View Sign

Thomas D. Keeler, 55, Nanticoke, and formerly of Scranton, died Monday unexpectedly.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Thomas E. and Dorothy Drasba, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and Johnson Technical School, where he received an associate degree in computer-aided design. He was employed by Chewy Fullfillment Center, Hanover Twp.



He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



Surviving are a brother, Kenneth and wife, Patricia, Scranton; sisters, Linda Berens and husband, Jack, Toms River, N.J.; and Patricia McKelvey and husband, John, Ocean City, N.J.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Matthew Berens; and uncles, Henry and Thomas Drasba.



The funeral will be Monday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino, supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

