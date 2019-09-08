|
Thomas D. Ungvarsky of Scranton passed away Friday, Sept. 6, at the Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit, with his family by his side. His wife is the former Kathy Winters.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Stephen and Julia Kovach Ungvarsky. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed contractor. In his youth, he worked in his family business, Victory Poultry Co.
Tom was an avid bowler, participating in various bowling leagues. He also enjoyed camping, hiking and fishing and teaching his grandchildren how to appreciate nature.
He was also very concerned about his beloved city of Scranton, getting involved in numerous groups working towards a better city. He regularly attended Scranton City Council meetings and often spoke at those meetings.
Also surviving are two daughters, Sandy Gordon and husband, Howard, and Carol Meshko and husband, George, all of Scranton; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Monica Strenecky, Florida; his former wife, Elaine Schimes Ungvarsky; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Judy Ungvarsky, and Donna Giblin and her husband, Jack; and a sister, Pat Timmer.
A celebration of life service will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11:15 a.m. at the Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop, PA 18512. Visitors may call from 9 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop, PA 18512, or to the Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.
Vsit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019