Funeral services have been scheduled for Thomas D. Ungvarsky of Scranton, who passed away Friday Sept. 6, at the Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit, with his family by his side.
A celebration of life service will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11:15 a.m. at the Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop. Visitors may call from 9 to 11.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop, PA 18512; or to the Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 12, 2019