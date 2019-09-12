Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Throop United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:15 AM
Throop United Methodist Church
136 Charles St.
Throop, PA
Thomas D. Ungvarsky Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Thomas D. Ungvarsky of Scranton, who passed away Friday Sept. 6, at the Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit, with his family by his side.

A celebration of life service will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11:15 a.m. at the Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop. Visitors may call from 9 to 11.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop, PA 18512; or to the Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 12, 2019
