Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
46 Midland St
Simpson, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Arthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Arthur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Arthur Obituary
Thomas E. Arthur, 82, of Whites Crossing, Carbondale, died Sunday at the Forest City Nursing Home. His wife of more than 43 years is the former Norma Phillips.

Born in Whites Crossing, son of the late George and Anna Novak Arthur, Tom was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson, and a member of St. Rose Parish, Carbondale. He retired as a shipping and receiving clerk for Hendrick Manufacturing Co., Carbondale.

Two of Tom's favorite hobbies were attending fairs and playing his banjo.

Thomas is also survived by a brother, David Arthur, Vandling; nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, John Phillips.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, George Arthur Jr.; and a sister, Margaret Woodruff.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment will follow at Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.

Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -