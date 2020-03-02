|
Thomas E. Arthur, 82, of Whites Crossing, Carbondale, died Sunday at the Forest City Nursing Home. His wife of more than 43 years is the former Norma Phillips.
Born in Whites Crossing, son of the late George and Anna Novak Arthur, Tom was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson, and a member of St. Rose Parish, Carbondale. He retired as a shipping and receiving clerk for Hendrick Manufacturing Co., Carbondale.
Two of Tom's favorite hobbies were attending fairs and playing his banjo.
Thomas is also survived by a brother, David Arthur, Vandling; nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, John Phillips.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, George Arthur Jr.; and a sister, Margaret Woodruff.
The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment will follow at Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 2, 2020