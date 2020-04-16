|
Thomas E. Livingston, 68, Old Forge, died Tuesday in Regional Hospital of Scranton. He and his wife, the former Deborah A. Kaczmarek, celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on February 22.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Kalman and Ruth Felder Livingston.
Tom was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and earned an undergraduate degree and a Master's Degree in Psychology, both from Wilkes University.
He was a member of Acacia Lodge 579 F&AM, Taylor. Tom also was an avid New England Patriots fan, enjoyed target shooting, going to casinos and the movies, and most of all frequently visiting his son's auto repair facility, Livingston Tire and Auto, Scranton,
As a very outgoing person, he was a loving and caring father and husband. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
He loved working and sharing his wealth of knowledge in the telecommunications field for over 10 years. He then worked in the home improvement industry and went on to open his own home improvement company.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU unit staff at Regional Hospital of Scranton for the compassionate care provided to Tom.
Also surviving is a son, Kyle Livingston, Old Forge.
A private graveside service will be held in Dunmore Cemetery.
Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020