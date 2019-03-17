Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. Melia. View Sign

Thomas E. Melia, of Peckville, died March 8, 2019, at Moses Taylor Hospital's Hospice Unit. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Lulewicz Melia. They would have observed their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 5.



He was born in Scranton on Oct. 5, 1938, to the late Wilfred and Mary Wooley Melia. He attended North Scranton Junior High School and Johnson Trade School. He was a veteran of the United States



Tom owned and operated his own engineering business. He was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Dickson City, where he was a lector and eucharistic minister. He belonged to many organizations, including Scranton Rotary, where he was past president and district governor; Red Cross; board member of Easter Seals; Johnson College Alumni; and Professional Engineering Society. Tom enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking, carpentry, trains and golf. He was a fan of Penn State, Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Mary Wycko and her husband, Dennis, of California; nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Millie Walker and her husband Jim, California.



The funeral Mass took place at St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Entombment and military honors followed at St. Mary's Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Visitation of the Blessed Mary Church, 1090 Carmalt St., Dickson City, PA 18519; or the American Diabetics Association in the name of Thomas Melia attention of Khoa Tran, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.



Arrangements were made by Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, Dickson City.





Thomas E. Melia, of Peckville, died March 8, 2019, at Moses Taylor Hospital's Hospice Unit. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Lulewicz Melia. They would have observed their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 5.He was born in Scranton on Oct. 5, 1938, to the late Wilfred and Mary Wooley Melia. He attended North Scranton Junior High School and Johnson Trade School. He was a veteran of the United States Army , having served at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, where he was an instructor for the Nike Missile Site. He furthered his education at the International Correspondence Schools.Tom owned and operated his own engineering business. He was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Dickson City, where he was a lector and eucharistic minister. He belonged to many organizations, including Scranton Rotary, where he was past president and district governor; Red Cross; board member of Easter Seals; Johnson College Alumni; and Professional Engineering Society. Tom enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking, carpentry, trains and golf. He was a fan of Penn State, Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Mary Wycko and her husband, Dennis, of California; nieces, nephews and cousins.He was also preceded in death by his sister, Millie Walker and her husband Jim, California.The funeral Mass took place at St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Entombment and military honors followed at St. Mary's Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Visitation of the Blessed Mary Church, 1090 Carmalt St., Dickson City, PA 18519; or the American Diabetics Association in the name of Thomas Melia attention of Khoa Tran, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.Arrangements were made by Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, Dickson City. Funeral Home Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

(570) 489-6941 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close