Dr. Thomas E. Pocius, a lifelong Scranton resident and area dentist, died Friday at home after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. Passing away peacefully, his wife and daughter were right by his side. Tom was 61 years old.
Tom was born on Feb. 6, 1958, to parents Edward "Hobbs" and Aldona (Balinskas) Pocius, and was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School. After earning his bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton, he became a Doctor of Dental Medicine through Temple University's School of Dentistry in Philadelphia. For 25 years, he held a private practice in North Scranton while also working 18 years for the State Correctional Institution Retreat, Hunlock Creek, and Waymart Correctional Institution.
Tom was an avid sports fan. Whether he was a couch broadcaster of professional tours or making time for a weekend trip with his brothers, he was passionate about golf. He also loved football and was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. For years he was a fixture on the local bowling circuit, rolling numerous 300 games and 800 series during his career.
He had an unforgettable sense of humor and an amazing ability to look at life under a positive scope, despite the circumstances. He saw everyone as equal, treating anyone he encountered with respect, kindness and with open arms. This will serve as the foundation of his legacy. Loved by all who knew him, he won't soon be forgotten.
He was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Church in Scranton.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years and devoted caregiver, Ellen (Killeen) Pocius; his loving daughter and greatest pride, Amy Pocius of Nescopeck; his adoring siblings, Leonard Pocius and wife, Eileen, of Lake Waynewood; attorney James Pocius and wife, Kristine, of Scranton; William (Whip) Pocius and wife, Beth, of Orlando, Fla.; and Marilyn Shelton of Dunmore; many nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank Dr. Martin Hyzinski and his entire staff, especially Judy and Sally, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart. Their care and comfort, provided to both Tom and his family, went above and beyond expectations. The family will be forever grateful.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave. in Scranton, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday between 4 and 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, c/o 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Please visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 18, 2019