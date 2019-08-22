Home

Dr. Thomas E. Pocius Obituary
Services have been set for Dr. Thomas E. Pocius, 61, a lifelong Scranton resident and area dentist who died Friday at home after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery.

Family and friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, c/o 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 22, 2019
