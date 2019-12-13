|
Thomas F. Killino, 84, a lifelong Old Forge resident, passed away Thursday at his home. His beloved wife of 62 years is Marjorie "Emmy" Jagger Killino.
Born and raised in Old Forge, son of the late Sam and Vera DeMark Killino, he was a 1953 graduate of Old Forge High School. He furthered his education and became a graduate of Johnson College. For a 42-year period, Tom was the owner/operator of Tasty Baking Co. and was affectionately referred to as "Cake Man" around town.
Tom was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Church (Prince of Peace Parish) in Old Forge. His love of cars was evident to so many. He simply loved to collect and restore vintage vehicles, primarily Chevrolets. Tom was a proud member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America.
His family wishes to graciously acknowledge Dr. J. Charabati for his wonderful and genuine care shown unto Tom. This care went far above and beyond and is truly appreciated.
Also surviving are a daughter, Karen Talipski and husband, Raymond A., of Old Forge; two grandsons, Robert and Christopher Talipski; a sister, Carmel Monacelli, of Old Forge; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will begin Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
Family and friends are invited to attend Tom's viewing on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019