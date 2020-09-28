Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Thomas F. Prendergast Obituary

Thomas F. Prendergast, 85, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Sunday at Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after an illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Lillian Butch Prendergast, on Jan. 22, 2007.

Born July 29, 1935, son of the late Thomas J. and Anna (Healey) Prendergast, Tom was educated in Scranton schools. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War before his honorable discharge from service. A lifelong truck driver, he drove for Fowler and Williams, Yellow Transportation, CEX Trucking and, before his retirement, ABF Freight.

A handyman, Tom was capable of fixing just about anything. He was a good man with a kind heart who would do anything for his family. Above all else came his grandchildren. Their "papa" loved them dearly.

Now at peace and reunited with his wife, he will long be missed by family and friends.

He is survived by four sons, Thomas Prendergast and wife, Jean Marie, Taylor; Charles Prendergast and companion, Tommy Possinger, Old Forge; Paul Prendergast and wife, Joy, Scranton; and Joseph Prendergast and wife, Melissa, Scranton; three grandchildren, Chelsea Shipman and fiancé, Todd Cerniglia; Joey Prendergast and Christine Prendergast; a great-grandson, Rune Cerniglia; brothers, Stephen Prendergast, Scranton; Robert Prendergast and wife, Pam, Texas; Francis Prendergast, North Carolina; Edward Prendergast and wife, Ann, Dunmore; and John Prendergast, Moscow; sisters, Rose Zielinski, Scranton; Ann Sherman and husband, David, Scranton; Romayne Prendergast, Scranton; Cynthia Prendergast, Scranton; Joan Lescinsky and husband, William, Moscow; Mary Flis and husband, John, Dunmore; and Paula Prendergast, Dunmore; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by siblings, Patrick, Michael, Gerald, James and Sharon Prendergast, and Jean Ann Rupinski.

His family would like to thank both the staffs of Compassionate Care Hospice and Carbondale Nursing Center for the collective care given to Tom.

The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by Monsignor Neil J. Van Loon, pastor. Entombment with military rites by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Fairview Memorial Park Mausoleum in Elmhurst Twp.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.


