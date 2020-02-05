|
Thomas F. Richards, 78, of the West Mountain section of Scranton and formerly of Taylor, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie (Ashman) Richards. Wed on Dec. 12, 1964, the couple celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Born on Feb. 25, 1941, son of the late Michael and Violet Ord Pasternak, Tom was a graduate of Newton-Ransom High School. He proudly served in the United States Army where, while stationed in Germany, he worked as a tank mechanic before his honorable discharge. A lifelong truck driver, Tom worked for several companies, including Columbia Distribution, Insalaco Markets and Supermarket Services before his retirement.
Living atop the West Mountain, Tom enjoyed the outdoors. He loved camping, fishing and cruising the neighborhood riding his quad. A NASCAR fan, Dale Earnhardt Sr. was his all-time favorite driver.
Passing away unexpectedly, he will forever be missed by family and friends.
He is also survived by two loving sons, Tom Richards and wife, Lisa; and Paul Richards; his grandson, Tommy Richards and wife, Breanna; a great-grandson, Christopher Michael; and a great-granddaughter on her way; a sister, Marlene Lozetski, all of West Scranton; and nieces and nephews.
A blessing service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. James Buchanan, Berean Bible Church pastor. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to Tom's last selfless act of giving, his organ donation will ensure his legacy long lives on. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020