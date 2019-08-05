Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Forest City, PA
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ferrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ferrer


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Ferrer Obituary
Thomas Ferrer, 72, of Forest City, died Saturday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gail Johnson Ferrer.

Born April 13, 1947, in Carbondale, son of the late Anthony and Margaret King Craparo, he was a graduate of Forest City Regional High School and a member of St. Agnes Church and Ascension Parish. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 03506, Forest City, and ASM 1520, Carbondale. Tom retired from the Department of Transportation, District 4, Montrose as an equipment operator and previously worked for Gentex, Simpson. He was a member of the Browndale Sportsmans Club, Stillwater Hunting Club and the Vandling Hose Company 1. He was a loving husband and will be greatly missed.

Also surviving are cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his father, John Francis Ferrer; stepbrother, Bernard Welicka; and a stepniece, Rene Welicka.

The funeral will be Thursday from the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment, St. Agnes Cemetery.

Viewing will be Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now