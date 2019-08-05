|
Thomas Ferrer, 72, of Forest City, died Saturday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gail Johnson Ferrer.
Born April 13, 1947, in Carbondale, son of the late Anthony and Margaret King Craparo, he was a graduate of Forest City Regional High School and a member of St. Agnes Church and Ascension Parish. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 03506, Forest City, and ASM 1520, Carbondale. Tom retired from the Department of Transportation, District 4, Montrose as an equipment operator and previously worked for Gentex, Simpson. He was a member of the Browndale Sportsmans Club, Stillwater Hunting Club and the Vandling Hose Company 1. He was a loving husband and will be greatly missed.
Also surviving are cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his father, John Francis Ferrer; stepbrother, Bernard Welicka; and a stepniece, Rene Welicka.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment, St. Agnes Cemetery.
Viewing will be Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 5, 2019