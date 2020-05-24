Home

Thomas Francis Brown III

Thomas Francis Brown III Obituary
Rear Adm. Thomas Francis Brown III, 87, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 14 in Madera, California.

Funeral services will be held at some point in the future at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thomas, a.k.a. "Tibby," was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Thomas F. Brown Jr. and Marion Thomson Brown on Oct. 23, 1932. He grew up in Scranton and attended St. Paul High School. He married Martha C. Bramer on June 15, 1957, in Moffett Field Naval Chapel. He graduated from Mount Saint Mary's College in 1954. He graduated from Officer Candidate School in 1956, designated a naval aviator. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he flew 343 combat missions. He was awarded the Silver Star, five Legions of Merit and four Distinguished Flying Crosses, amongst a host of others. He retired in 1985 and became a math teacher and administrator in San Francisco, and an adjunct professor for the Naval War College. He served on many boards and was involved in volunteer activities. He received an honorary doctorate degree from Mount Saint Mary's College, and lifetime achievement awards from the Tailhook Association and the United States Naval Order.

Thomas was preceded in death by parents, Thomas F. Brown Jr. and Marion Thomson Brown; and brothers, Donald Thomson Brown and Bruce Thomson Brown.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Martha C. Brown; children, Thomas F. Brown IV, Stephanie Brown Garcia (Markcos M. Garcia), Deidre Louise da Silva (Tom da Silva) and Donald E. Brown (Renee Brown); grandchildren, Ryan M. Garcia, Thomas F. Brown V, Kelsey E. Bolton, Jason T. Garcia, Juliana M. da Silva, Corey L. Garcia and Alexandra L. da Silva; and several nieces and nephews in the Scranton area.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his name to St. Peter's and Paul's Church, 666 Filbert St., San Francisco, CA 94133.

Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020
