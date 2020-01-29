|
|
Thomas G. Fricovsky, 97, formerly of Lincoln Street, Taylor, entered eternal rest on Monday morning at Lehigh Commons, Macungie, Pa. His beloved wife, Irene Brooks Fricovsky, died Oct. 7, 1999, and together they were married 54 years.
Born in Taylor on March 11, 1922, he was the son of the late John and Barbara Kipikas Fricovsky. He faithfully served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and attained the rank of seaman first class. Tom worked for the Giant Markets as a supervisor for many years before his retirement. Throughout the years, he enjoyed golfing, going to the casino, taking pride in his home and was an avid Yankees fan. His family was the center of his life and he was very proud of his granddaughters.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Carol Saraceni and husband, John, of Milford, N.J.; two granddaughters, Dr. Christine Saraceni and husband, Daniel Matchett; and Marie Marino, Esq., and husband, Christopher; a brother, George Fricovsky, of Taylor; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Fricovsky; and brothers, Joseph, John and Cyril Fricovsky.
Family and friends are invited to attend Tom's funeral, which will be on Friday beginning at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Entombment with military honors will follow at Cathedral Mausoleum, Scranton.
Viewing for family and friends will be Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 29, 2020