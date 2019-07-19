Thomas "Hoppy" Hopkins, 86, of North Scranton, died Wednesday after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Anne Walsh; his brother, Robert; and his parents, James and Helen Naughton Hopkins.



Born in Scranton, in 1933, he was educated in the Scranton School District and graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1951. Afterwards, Hoppy enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve and was onboard the U.S.S. Canberra during the Korean War, spending his tour of duty in South America and the North Pole regions. Upon returning to civilian life, Hoppy was employed by Anemostat, from where he retired.



Hoppy lived his life with strong faith as a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Church at Mary, Mother of God Parish. His love for family was strong, with both he and Anne's attention being in high demand by all. He lived and loved his Irish heritage and culture, with many visits to the old country, and he never missed an Irish festival or the chance to dance and enjoy a pint of Guinness with loved ones. Hoppy's love of reading and history, both Irish and American, made him the go-to guy for related questions. Upon retiring, he adapted his free time to fishing and golfing as a member of the Anemostat Golf League and Shadowbrook's Senior Men's League.



While we mourn his passing, we take comfort in knowing that he will be with his beloved Anne again. Hoppy is survived by several nieces and a multitude of cousins who adored him. Our entire family would like to recognize Hoppy's niece, Christine Rowlands-Kievit, for the love and care she provided over the years, along with cousins, John and Robert Naughton, for always being there to step in as needed or to just visit and talk about the good ol' days.



Our heartfelt thanks are extended to the health care staffs at Elan Gardens, Elmcroft of Mid Valley and Allied Hospice Center - compassionate, caring professionals all.



The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton.



The family will receive friends and relatives at the church from 9 a.m. until the commencement of services. Visitors are asked to go directly to the church for the viewing and Mass. Interment with full military honors, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Arrangements entrusted to Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton.



Memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or to Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.





Published in Scranton Times on July 19, 2019