Thomas J. Burrier Sr., 90, of Clinton Twp., Waymart, passed away with his family by his side Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019, in the home that he was born in 90 years earlier. His beloved wife and soulmate of 66 years, Jean L. (Fleming) Burrier, survives him. They were married Sept. 5, 1953.
Born May 1, 1929, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Sebulka) Burrier. He was the youngest of 13 children. Tom was a member of St. Mary's Church in Waymart. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from active duty in March 1953. Tom went to work for General Motors in New Jersey and retired after 30 years of service.
His love of farming led him back home in the place where his life began. Tom enjoyed family gatherings on the Burrier farm. While raising cattle was the highlight of his farming career, Tom was also fond of hunting and fishing. For 30 years, he and Jean traveled to Florida to spend their winters. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is also survived by five children, Rhonda Lacken of Greeley; Kathleen Dustin of Waymart; Maureen Rooney and her husband, Buddy, of Long Valley, New Jersey; Thomas Jerome Burrier Jr. and his wife, Erin, of Waymart; and Laurie Bifano and her husband, Joseph, of Waymart; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one sister, Mary Ann Propeack of Simpson; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Dean Burrier, in infancy.
The family wishes to thank Traditional Home Health & Hospice and Wayne Memorial Hospital for their loving care.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Private burial will be in the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019