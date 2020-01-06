|
Thomas J. "Butters" Cummings, 58, of Old Forge, died Tuesday, Dec. 31.
He was born in Taylor on April 11, 1961, son of the late John P. and Ruth Renfer Cummings. He was a 1979 graduate of Riverside Jr.-Sr. High School and following graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Following his service, he proclaimed the life of the family business, flooring.
A pure perfectionist when it came to floors, making sure his kids learned at a young age the significance of a good floor job. Besides being amazing at his work, he was a devoted father. Between the "air piano" on his dashboard to Elton John and Billy Joel, endless hours of catch outside, fishing, making sure we knew every song title/artist he played and the endless story of any time one of us said, "Me Too" - you knew it would be followed by "did I ever tell you the story about "Me Too"?
All of these great memories cannot compare to the endless amount of chess games we played, he always won. The other end of that chess board will never be the same without our partner. The proudest time was when he found out that he was having not one but two grandchildren, both in 2020. The happiness and joy that filled his eyes at that moment was beyond anything we've seen.
He was an all-out friendly guy with a heart of gold who leaves behind not only family but many friends he has made along the ride. He wasn't given enough time on this Earth and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Until we meet again, Semper Fi, Dad.
Surviving are a daughter, Amanda Atherholt and husband, Tyler; two sons, Jonathan Cummings and wife, Jessica; and Thomas Cummings; two stepdaughters, Alicia Kurtzman and husband, Dave; and Melissa Faatz; two sisters, Kathy Hartwick and husband, Mark; and Suzi and husband, Kevin; nieces and nephews; and two cats, Tori and Tucker.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Cats and Dogs, 700 Nay Aug Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; or to the Bradford County Humane Society, US Route 220. Ulster, PA 18850.
Military honors will be presented by Shopa Davey Post 6082, Peckville. Interment will follow at Forest Home Cemetery, Taylor.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 6, 2020