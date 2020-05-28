|
|
Thomas J. Driebe, 78, of Peckville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home.
Born in West Scranton on Sept. 3, 1941, he was the son of the late John and Katherine (Abdalla) Driebe. Tom graduated from Central Scranton High School and attended the University of Scranton.
He was the owner and operator of the iconic Tom & Jerry's Restaurant in South Scranton for over 20 years. More recently, Tom operated Tom Driebe Auto Sales on Keyser Avenue. He was dedicated to his businesses and always treated his customers as friends.
Tom was an avid collector of Native American Indian artifacts. He was also a published author of a book on Native American Indians titled, "In Search of the Wild Indian." Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are Tom's wife, Theresa Marie (Pagnani) Driebe; daughter, Dana DeLeo and her husband, Christopher, Poconos; and six grandchildren.
In light of the funeral restrictions due to COVID, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Tom's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020