Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Driebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Driebe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Driebe Obituary
Thomas J. Driebe, 78, of Peckville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home.

Born in West Scranton on Sept. 3, 1941, he was the son of the late John and Katherine (Abdalla) Driebe. Tom graduated from Central Scranton High School and attended the University of Scranton.

He was the owner and operator of the iconic Tom & Jerry's Restaurant in South Scranton for over 20 years. More recently, Tom operated Tom Driebe Auto Sales on Keyser Avenue. He was dedicated to his businesses and always treated his customers as friends.

Tom was an avid collector of Native American Indian artifacts. He was also a published author of a book on Native American Indians titled, "In Search of the Wild Indian." Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are Tom's wife, Theresa Marie (Pagnani) Driebe; daughter, Dana DeLeo and her husband, Christopher, Poconos; and six grandchildren.

In light of the funeral restrictions due to COVID, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pitts­ton. To leave an online condolence, visit Tom's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -