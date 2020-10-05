Home

Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
Thomas J. Harding, 94, of Tunkhannock, fell asleep in the arms of the Lord Oct. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 25, 1926, in Eatonville and he was the son of the late Burt and Lillian Barziloski. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School and was a fourth generation dairy farmer. Tom was married for 62 years to the late former Madelyn J. Avery, who died on Jan. 22, 2016.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and social member of Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannock. He enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with his family, including his "extended family" that congregated at the farm over the years. He was a man of few words, but when he talked you listened.

In addition to his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Harding; son-in-law, George Dana; two grandsons, Dakota Watkins and Chris Traver.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Beverly and husband, Herbert Traver, Tunkhannock; Sharon Kuback and her companion, Eugene O'Malley, Clifford Twp.; Susan Dana, Tunkhannock; Barbara and her husband, John Pollock, Tunkhannock; and Becky and her husband, Jeramy Watkins, Tunkhannock; sister, Caroline Kresge, Dalton; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. from the Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock, with Pastor Lori Robinson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.aplitwinfuneral

homes.com.


