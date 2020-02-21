|
Thomas J. Korman of West Scranton died Thursday at home. His wife of 51 years is the former Carol Rees.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Mary Radzicki Korman. Educated in Scranton schools, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. Before retirement, he was employed as a mechanic for the Scranton Sewer Authority. He was an outdoorsman and avid fisherman. He was a jack of all trades and was Mr. Fix It. Affectionately known as "Poppy" and "Poppa," he was a loving grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
Tom's family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone who helped care for him during his sickness, especially Allied Hospice, the Cancer Center at Geisinger CMC, Dr. Michael Rogan and Dr. Namita Sharma.
Also surviving are daughters, Tracey Orlowski and husband, Robert, Taylor; and Jill Killian and fiancé, James Leppo, Scranton; grandchildren, Loren, Brad and Molly Killian, and Kody and Kacey Orlowski; sisters, Marsha Korman, Olyphant; and Joan White, California; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Sweeney and Margaret Roche.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser as officiating clergy. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family may pay their respects Saturday from 9 until time of service. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2020