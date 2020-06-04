|
Thomas Joseph Langan, 77, of Archbald and formerly of Scranton, died Friday, May 29, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife is the former Barbara Wyandt. They were married for 40 years.
Born July 26, 1942, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph E. and Leona Langan. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and served in the United States Army during the Cold War Era. He was co-owner of Langan's Texaco in Scranton, manager at Martz/Price Bus Co. and salesman at Topp Business Solutions where he retired in retired in 2014.
He was a member of the following organizations: Scranton St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee (named Grand Marshal of the 2018 Parade), the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick - Scranton, the Victor Alfieri Society, Rotary Club of Scranton, American Legion Post 328, Eynon-Archbald Lions Club and Archbald Notre Dame Club.
Tom always greeted you with a smile, and never missed the chance to bust your chops about anything, especially sports. Rumor has it a neighbor had some choice words to say about Tom's beloved Fightin' Irish, and shortly thereafter that same neighbor returned from vacation to find an interlocking ND symbol mowed into his front lawn.
Tom was incredibly proud of the accomplishments of family and friends alike, and loved to attend the sporting events of his children, grandchildren, grandniece and grandnephew. He always left you with a good story to tell and a belly that hurt from laughing so hard. He was fluent in dad jokes, never missing the chance to ask the tellers if they had any free samples during trips to the bank, or ending an encounter with his favorite phrase, "see you around if you don't turn square."
He was known for his legendary Halloween antics in Archbald, which included dressing up as Jason Voorhees and scaring anyone within a four-block radius. He loved his grand-dog, Rudi, and they could frequently be seen barking at one another as he hid her tennis ball behind his back. Rest easy, Tom. We'll see you around if you don't turn square.
Also surviving are a son, Shane Langan, Archbald; stepdaughter, Tiffany and husband, Tom Bohn, Scranton; sister, Carolyn Langan Santasiero, Moosic; grandchildren, Alec, Aidan and Addison Bohn, and Reggie Grayek IV; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, Reggie Grayek III.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, a church service will be announced at a later date followed by a gathering of family and friends celebrating Tom's life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania , Area P, P.O. Box 188, Carbondale, PA 18407.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2020