Thomas J. Lapinski, 90, of South Scranton, died Friday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Florence "Dolly" Wieckowski.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Benjamin and Mary Minich Lipinski, Thomas was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He was a proud United States Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War on the USS General W.A. Mann transport ship, where he toured the country. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot for more than 30 years until his retirement in 1984. He then worked part time at APCOA Standard Parking. He was devoted to his faith and was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish.
Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes. He was proud of his Polish heritage and even taught Polish classes for many years at South Scranton High School. He ran bus trips to Atlantic City and the Sight and Sound Theatre, and loved going to the casino. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Thomas will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Also surviving are his five wonderful children, Thomas Lapinski Jr. and wife, Linda, Dunmore; Nancy Snopek, Scranton; Carol Holley and husband, Dave, Clarks Summit; Donna Pietrolaj and husband, Leonard, Throop; and Linda Lepine and husband, Mark, Vero Beach, Fla.; eight incredible grandchildren, Christina Yoo and husband, Han, California; Marilee Snopek, Scranton; Robert Carey, Seattle; Brooke Lapinski, Philadelphia; Thomas Lapinski, Virginia; Mackenzie Lepine, Florida; Cameron Lepine, Florida; and David Holley, Clarks Summit; six adorable great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Isaac, Noah, Evelyn, Sebastian and Madelyn Yoo, California; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Ann Hummel, Bernice Walsh and Jean Coco.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Interment, with military honors, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2020