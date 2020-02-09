Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish
1217 Prospect Ave.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lapinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Lapinski Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Lapinski Sr. Obituary
Thomas J. Lapinski, 90, of South Scranton, died Friday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Florence "Dolly" Wieckowski.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Benjamin and Mary Minich Lipinski, Thomas was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He was a proud United States Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War on the USS General W.A. Mann transport ship, where he toured the country. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot for more than 30 years until his retirement in 1984. He then worked part time at APCOA Standard Parking. He was devoted to his faith and was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish.

Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes. He was proud of his Polish heritage and even taught Polish classes for many years at South Scranton High School. He ran bus trips to Atlantic City and the Sight and Sound Theatre, and loved going to the casino. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Thomas will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Also surviving are his five wonderful children, Thomas Lapinski Jr. and wife, Linda, Dunmore; Nancy Snopek, Scranton; Carol Holley and husband, Dave, Clarks Summit; Donna Pietrolaj and husband, Leonard, Throop; and Linda Lepine and husband, Mark, Vero Beach, Fla.; eight incredible grandchildren, Christina Yoo and husband, Han, California; Marilee Snopek, Scranton; Robert Carey, Seattle; Brooke Lapinski, Philadelphia; Thomas Lapinski, Virginia; Mackenzie Lepine, Florida; Cameron Lepine, Florida; and David Holley, Clarks Summit; six adorable great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Isaac, Noah, Evelyn, Sebastian and Madelyn Yoo, California; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Ann Hummel, Bernice Walsh and Jean Coco.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Interment, with military honors, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton.

Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -